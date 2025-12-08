MEMBERS of the Plymouth and Truro District of the Oddfellows Friendly Society gathered in the festive spirit at the Penventon Hotel, Redruth, for their much-anticipated annual Christmas lunch.
The event, marked by camaraderie and festive cheer, was a true celebration of the season and the enduring bonds of friendship within the Oddfellows community.
The affair began with members mingling over pre-lunch drinks in the hotel bar, setting the tone for an afternoon of warmth and good company.
As guests moved into the dining room, adorned with seasonal touches, they took their seats to enjoy a delicious two-course meal, followed by the traditional mince pies and coffee.
Laughter filled the air as crackers were pulled and hearty conversations flowed. It was a chance for members to reconnect, reflect on the past year and look forward to the future.
Provincial grand master (district chairman) Tina English addressed the gathering with heartfelt words, emphasising the significance of the occasion and the strength of the Oddfellows community.
She spoke with warmth and gratitude as she welcomed everyone to the festive meal, making presentations to those who had worked to enhance the various activities down the months.
"This is such a wonderful occasion to come together and celebrate the many benefits of our membership," Tina shared.
"I want to take this opportunity to thank each and every one of you for your contributions and the support you've shown throughout the year. Your efforts have made this a memorable and successful year and I am so proud of everything we’ve accomplished together."
"As we move into the New Year, let us remember that the Oddfellows is not just about social events, it's about the friendship, support and care we offer one another, every single day.
“I wish you all a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year and I look forward to another year of shared experiences and continuing our work in service to each other. We are always here for you."
The afternoon concluded on a high note with everyone looking forward to another year of companionship, mutual support and memorable gatherings.
