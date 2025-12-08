A CORNISH MP has welcomed a new government scheme that will fund a trip home for thousands of Armed Forces personnel this Christmas, allowing them to spend much–needed time with loved ones.
The initiative, announced this week, will support around 9,400 service members based across the South West, including many with links to Torpoint, Saltash, Liskeard and the wider constituency.
The scheme targets junior personnel in years two to five of their service – those often still adjusting to military life and frequently posted far from home. Many fall outside existing travel support, with around 35,000 service members currently receiving no assistance at all.
Under the new programme, eligible personnel will be able to claim funded travel by rail or road, either over Christmas or in the months that follow, ensuring those on duty during the festive period are not left out. Separated parents with children living elsewhere will also be supported.
Anna Gelderd, who represents South East Cornwall, said the move recognises the pressures faced by young service personnel, and the importance of keeping them connected to their families.
“We’re lucky to have a proud and deeply rooted Armed Forces community here in South East Cornwall,” she said. “This is about recognising the real people behind the uniform – the young man from Liskeard spending his first Christmas away, the single mum stationed far from her children. They give so much and they deserve to be with the people they love.”
She added extending support would make “a world of difference” to families across the region.
Defence secretary John Healey MP said the government was committed to strengthening support for serving personnel, describing the funded journey home as “the least we can do”.
He said the initiative sits alongside wider investments in defence, including the biggest military pay rise in two decades and a new strategy to upgrade military accommodation.
