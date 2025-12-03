PUBLIC notices cover a range of applications, ranging from licensing applications for liqueur or entertainment to planning applications, roadworks and other works. Their intention is to inform communities of the latest plans in their area and such applications are considered for approval or refusal by local authorities. Here are some of the latest applications submitted to Cornwall Council in South East Cornwall.
Vehicle licence applications
PENSILVA: Steve Hoskin Construction Ltd trading as Steve Hoskin Construction Ltd of Pensilva Industrial Estate, St Ive Road, Pensilva, Liskeard. has applied for an amendment for a goods vehicle licence.
It is seeking to keep an extra zero goods vehicles, and one trailers at the operating centre at Steve Hoskin Construction Ltd, Pensilva Industrial Estate, St Ive Road, Pensilva, Liskeard, PL14 5RE.
As part of the present requirements for the licensing of locating and operation of goods vehicles, businesses seeking to obtain or amend a licence are required to advertise their proposals in a local newspaper in order that residents can be informed and make representations in respect of it.
Representations concerning this must be sent to Traffic Commissioner at Quarry House, Quarry Hill, Leeds, LS2 7UE within 21 days of November 26, with a copy also sent to the applicant at the above address.
Road closures
LOSTWITHIEL: The road from Castle Hill to Carbes Lane in Lostwithiel will be closed during the daytime for one day in December for cabling and gully sucking works.
The prohibition will be in force between the hours of 9.30am and 3.30pm, weekdays only.
Roads affected - Castle Hill from junction with Old Orchard to junction with Hillside Gardens, Carbes Lane for its entire length, Lostwithiel.
An alternative route will be signed on site.
LISKEARD: Varley Lane in Liskeard will be closed in January.
This prohibition is necessary for gas mains replacement works and it is expected that the closure will be from January 2 to 19.
The prohibition will be in force 24 hours a day, weekends included. Road affected - Varley Lane, Liskeard between property number 18, Varley Lane and the junction with Dean Street.
An alternative route will be signed on site.
