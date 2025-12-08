WORK on Liskeard’s new Service Hub, Chi Lyskerrys, is powering ahead – with Cornwall Council confirming the flagship project remains firmly on track for completion in spring 2026.
The modern town-centre hub will bring a wide range of key public services together under one roof, including Adult Day Services, the Family Hub, Registration Services, Safe and Well, Adult Education and the Job Centre.
The project forms part of Cornwall Council’s expanding Service Hub programme, which already includes successful sites in St John’s Hall in Penzance and Chi Austel in St Austell, which opened earlier this year.
Designed to provide flexible, welcoming spaces for residents and staff, Chi Lyskerrys will replace several ageing council buildings – Luxstowe House, Graylands, Laity House and Westbourne House – creating a more cost-effective, sustainable and accessible base for frontline services. The hub supports the council’s aims to strengthen communities, improve wellbeing and make essential support easier to reach.
Construction began in summer 2024, and the hub is expected to be completed in spring 2026, with services fully operational by the summer.
The development is part of the wider transformation of the Liskeard Cattle Market site, shaped through consultation with the town’s Neighbourhood Plan. Alongside the hub, the council has already completed the refurbishment of five small business retail and workshop units, finished in April 2025 with support from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.
Progress is also being made on the new Liskeard transport interchange, designed to create a single, integrated travel hub for the town. Demolition of the former Coronation Centre and St John’s Ambulance buildings has been completed with others following shortly.
The interchange will deliver key highway improvements and centralise bus services, improving access to the new hub, the Workshed and a future GP surgery. Completion is expected by March 2026.
Town and county councillor Jane Pascoe said: “The financial investment from Cornwall Council to develop the redundant Cattle Market site is welcome and confirms their confidence in the future growth of the town. It also sends a clear signal to businesses who are looking to invest in the area.
“I’ve been aware of the disruption caused to locals during the construction of the hub, especially for their parking requirements and I thank them for their patience and understanding, it’s been a difficult period.”
Cllr Pascoe has consistently maintained parking capacity will be fully restored, stressing its importance to the vitality of the town centre – and praised the construction team for delivering the project on time, describing it as the start of “an exciting new chapter” for the town.
