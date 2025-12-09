THE festive season is about to get a whole lot brighter as the Liskeard Young Farmers Tractor Run returns on Saturday, December 20.
Decked out in lights, tinsel and festive cheer, tractors will rumble through the Cornish town and its surrounding villages, spreading Christmas magic while raising money for the British Heart Foundation, Teenage Cancer Trust and Young Farmers Club funds.
Anyone wanting to take part must book in advance by contacting organiser Poppy Sowden on 07464 633178 with their name and tractor registration. Entry is £10 per tractor and £5 per passenger, with passengers required to be 13 or older.
Drivers must hold the correct licence and insurance, while all decorations must stay safe and not obstruct the view. Lights must also be constant, no flashing, to keep the convoy safe for all.
Tractors will meet at Trenoweth in Dobwalls at 2.30pm, ready to set off at 4pm, with a scenic festive route taking them through Dobwalls (4.05pm), Moorswater (4.10pm), Liskeard Train Station/Parade (4.15pm), St Cleer (4.25pm), Minions (4.35pm), Upton Cross (4.40pm), Pensilva (4.48pm), Foredown (4.55pm), Crow’s Nest/Darite (5pm), Tremar (5.06pm), Merrymeet (5.20pm), Pengover Green (5.25pm), Menheniot (5.35pm), Doddy Cross (5.40pm), Tregondale Farm (5.45pm).
Spectators are advised to allow 10 minutes either side of these times to catch the action.
Organisers warn that decorating your tractor is at your own risk, but they encourage everyone to get creative – from sparkling lights to festive garlands – as long as safety rules are followed.
Whether you’re waving from the roadside or joining the convoy, the tractor run promises to be a highlight of the festive season, bringing communities together, raising vital funds, and giving everyone a reason to smile.
This is Christmas in Cornwall at its most fun and the Young Farmers say they are ready to make sure it’s a day to remember.
