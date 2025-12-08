Downderry and Seaton
Village Hall
On Saturday, November 29, the Downderry and Seaton Village Hall became a Theatre on 'Broads' way, writes Mandy Smith, village hall trustee and secretary.
The talented performers from Downderry, Seaton and the surrounding area sang and danced to some of the greatest songs from stage and screen in 'Show Stoppers'.
There was much cheering from the audience as Keith Smith took to the stage to introduce the first act and the applause was deafening as each performer bowed and left the stage. Two of the most memorable acts were a famous duet from the opera ‘Lakme’ The Flower Duet (Maggie Holden and Trish Rogan). There certainly weren't many dry eyes in the audience as their voices faded away when they left the main hall. And a bewitching acrobatic routine combining pole and aerial hoop (Charlotte Evans). Charlotte's performance was breathtaking, which wasn't surprising as she recently won the Professional Aerial Art National Championship.
It truly was an hilarious, moving and uplifting night that ended with everyone joining in with 'There's no business like show business'.
This evening raised much needed funds for the Downderry and Seaton Village Hall (registered charity number 1210090) which launched its 'Save our Village Hall' appeal last November and has so far raised over £120,000 towards the renovation work needed to this vital community hub. The Village Hall hosts a wide range of events and activities that enrich the lives and wellbeing of members of the community and visitors to our area. For details please go to our website www.downderryandseatonvillagehall.co.uk
St Cleer
Cleerway Community Church
Celebrate Christmas on Sunday, December 14, with Cleerway Community Church at The Memorial Hall, Well Lane, St Cleer.
Join us at 10am for breakfast, the Christmas story, craft activities, Christmas carols, mince pies, mulled wine and the presence of God.
All are welcome, irrespective of belief or church background.
For more information visit www.cleerway.org.uk
Herodsfoot
All Saints Church
Services for Christmas season at All Saints Church, Herodsfoot, are as follows:
Celtic prayers on Sunday, December 14, at 3pm.
Carol service with Liskeard Silver Band on Wednesday, December 24 (Christmas Eve) at 6pm.
Holy Communion on Sunday, December 28, at 9.30am, with Ben Morgan-Lundie
All welcome.
Callington/St Ive
Guild
The Guild meeting held on Monday, December 1, was a very enjoyable evening of singing a few carols, and nice variety of nibbles to munch on and then a selection of quiz questions and logo images, all to test the grey cells.
A very enjoyable evening had by all.
The next Guild meetings are on Monday, December 15, when for those wishing to go. Is to a Christmas concert, being held at Saltash Wesley Church, starting 7pm. With an Augmented Choir and Burraton Primary School Choir.
The following meeting will take place in the new year. On Monday, January 5, at 7.30pm. When the guest speaker will be Jeremy Gist, speaking on the work of 'Soup Run'. Held at Callington Methodist Church, in the Guild room. All are welcome.
St Ive
Parish church
On Thursday, December 11, there will be a Candlelight Carol's evening held at St Ive Parish Church, starting at 7pm.
With Valley Voices. Refreshments to follow of mince pies, tea/coffee.
On Sunday, December 14, there will be a United Service held at St Ive Village Hall, starting at 10.30am. This will be led by Helen Pengelly. There will be tea/coffee served after the service. All are welcome.
There will be a Christmas Eve Service at St Ive Parish Church at 9pm.
On Christmas Day there will be a United Service held at St Ive Village Hall, starting at 10am this will be led by Rev Start Reed.
All welcome to attend.
St Pinnock
Connon Methodist Church
There will be no morning service at Connon Methodist Church on December 14.
There will be a carol service at 3pm with Rev Janet Park, followed by tea for all.
Linkinhorne
St Melor's Church
Mondays weekly - morning prayer at 10am.
Sunday, December 14 - Holy Communion at 11am.
St Paul's, Upton Cross
Informal Worship at 10am.
Women’s Institute
The eleven WI members who attended November's meeting were outnumbered by guests and visitors, including members of the Archive Group, who came to hear Adrian Wilton's talk on The Churchill's Secret Army.
The organisation was set up by Winston Churchill in 1940 against strong opposition from other leaders. He had seen what the French and Italian Resistance groups were achieving and wanted to ensure there was a similar group in place in this country in case Hitler managed to invade us.
Recruits included WWI veterans and many in the farming community who were exempt from serving in the armed forces. Their contribution was particularly good as they were used to using guns, as indeed were poachers, another popular source of volunteers.
These men had to sign the "Official Secrets Act" which why people have only relatively recently that family members had been involved. They wore Home Guard uniforms but trained separately in Oxford and Scotland. Bunkers were built underground, either by the army or the group of members themselves, containing bunk bed, food provisions for 12 days; expected life span of volunteers after an invasion. Individual Secret Army groups had around ten members and would meet regularly to plan and train. Our local group was at Coads Green. Although the volunteers had no official role, a badge was designed especially for them and is much prized by the descendants of these volunteers, now they know what it represented.
The talk took place in the former chapel at Rilla Mill Retreat Centre. The WI members had to decamp to another room for the business part of the meeting as visitors were happily chatting among themselves and with Adrian and his lovely wife over tea and coffee.
Avril Hall won both the posy and the competition, and visitor Judy Cooper won the raffle prize.
Our next meetings will be the annual Christmas dinner at the Rifle Volunteer on December 2 and our Christmas Party on Monday, December 8, again at the Retreat Centre, when our fiendish white elephant present exchange will be a highlight. A thanks was extended by president Kim Sudell to Mr Wilton and to everyone who attended. For more information, contact [email protected]
Dobwalls
United Church
On Sunday, December 14, in Dobwalls United Church at 9.30am there will be a ‘Pop Up Nativity’.
Lanreath
Football Club
The results of the November Lanreath Football Club 150 Draw are: 1st prize, Dave Brown - £30; 2nd, John Harris - £20; 3rd, Owen Jackson - £10.
Golant
Village event
The village of Golant is set to sparkle this weekend as the village hosts its annual Christmas Fayre on Saturday, December (13), running from 10am to 5pm.
The festive event will spread across Bar Silo, Golant Village Hall and The Fisherman’s Arms, offering a wide range of stalls featuring locally made gifts, jewellery, art, pottery and artisan food.
Families can look forward to a visit from Santa, who will be greeting children at the Fishermen’s from 12.30-2.30pm, while acapella choir Kitsch in Synch will provide live performances to add to the atmosphere.
The boat lights and Christmas tree at the Golant Pill will bring extra seasonal magic to the riverside setting – and Christmas Elves will be selling raffle tickets for a Christmas Hamper, raising funds for St Petrocs homeless charity.
