These men had to sign the "Official Secrets Act" which why people have only relatively recently that family members had been involved. They wore Home Guard uniforms but trained separately in Oxford and Scotland. Bunkers were built underground, either by the army or the group of members themselves, containing bunk bed, food provisions for 12 days; expected life span of volunteers after an invasion. Individual Secret Army groups had around ten members and would meet regularly to plan and train. Our local group was at Coads Green. Although the volunteers had no official role, a badge was designed especially for them and is much prized by the descendants of these volunteers, now they know what it represented.