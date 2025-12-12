COMMUNITY Treasure Chest CIC in Liskeard has launched its annual Treasure’s Toy Drive, aiming to support local families who may struggle to provide festive gifts for their children this Christmas.
The organisation has also announced that it is an official distributor for the Cash for Kids – Mission Christmas appeal, enabling it to offer help to even more households across the community.
The Toy Drive, which has become a key part of the group’s seasonal support programme, provides new and excellent-condition toys, along with gift vouchers for families requiring additional assistance. While the scheme does not offer direct cash handouts, vouchers can be issued to allow parents greater flexibility in meeting their children’s needs.
Toys, gift cards and monetary donations, which will be used solely to purchase additional gift vouchers, are now being welcomed. Donations can be dropped off at Community Treasure Chest CIC by arrangement, or at Morrisons in Liskeard on December 15, where Treasure Bear will be present to help promote the appeal.
Schools, children’s services and support agencies are being encouraged to refer families and share details of the campaign with parents. Referrals can be made via an online form or by emailing essential information including parent details, the number and ages of children, and any specific needs or circumstances.
The referral deadline is 4pm on December 19, with toy collection operating on an appointment-only basis on December 22-24. Parents will be invited to visit a special pop-up shop, giving them privacy and time to choose gifts that best suit their children.
Last year, Community Treasure Chest CIC supported more than 80 families, distributing over 2,000 toys to children across the area. With the added reach of the Mission Christmas partnership, organisers hope to help even more households during what can be a difficult time of year.
The organisation says it is grateful for the ongoing generosity of local residents, volunteers and partner agencies. “Your support helps ensure no child in our community goes without a gift this Christmas,” a spokesperson said.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.