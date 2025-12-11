Cornerstone Church has a fascinating history. Built in 1795 on land granted to twelve Methodist tradespeople and dockyard workers by the Pole-Carew family, the church fell into dereliction in the 1990s. In 1987, two local congregations joined forces to save it. After years of fundraising, planning, and consultation with the community, a major redevelopment restored the building, blending heritage features like the gallery and stained-glass windows with modern accessibility improvements.