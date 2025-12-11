A CORNISH church has received a vital £10,000 grant from the National Churches Trust to repair severe storm damage and secure the building’s future.
The Grade II Listed Cornerstone Church in Torpoint, home to a united Methodist and United Reformed congregation, has suffered extreme wet weather damage over the past six years, raising concerns about the longevity of the historic landmark.
The church is, however, far more than a place of worship. Every Tuesday, it hosts “Warm Welcome,” a drop-in session offering free hot drinks and biscuits to help combat loneliness and isolation.
Local charities run meetings and coffee mornings in the building, the Torpoint Lady Singers rehearse weekly, while the local council has publicly supported the church’s community work. Losing the building would be a devastating blow to the town.
The funding comes as part of a wider £900,000 Christmas pay out from the National Churches Trust, designed to keep UK churches open and in use.
Claire Walker, chief executive of the trust, said: “We are delighted to help Cornerstone Church carry out urgent repairs. This will protect an important heritage building while ensuring it continues to serve local people.”
Reverend Alistair Lowe, minister at Cornerstone Church since 2021, described the grant as “a wonderful encouragement this Advent Season.” Combined with two other grants and local fundraising, the church has now reached 60 per cent of its total repair target.
“This funding will allow us to preserve our 1795 Wesleyan Chapel, a building central to generations of dockyard workers, armed services personnel, and local families,” he said. “Losing 230 years of heritage would leave a huge gap in the community.”
The grant will fund essential repairs to make the church watertight, including fixing exterior and interior render, patching the roof, and repairing gutters and downpipes. Previously damp areas, such as the Pearce Room, will reopen for community use, while the coffee lounge will be brightened, offering a more welcoming space for visitors and regulars alike.
Cornerstone Church has a fascinating history. Built in 1795 on land granted to twelve Methodist tradespeople and dockyard workers by the Pole-Carew family, the church fell into dereliction in the 1990s. In 1987, two local congregations joined forces to save it. After years of fundraising, planning, and consultation with the community, a major redevelopment restored the building, blending heritage features like the gallery and stained-glass windows with modern accessibility improvements.
Ms Walker highlighted the wider social impact of supporting churches, adding: “Churches like Cornerstone generate £55-billion a year in social good – running mental health support groups, food banks, warm spaces, and parent and toddler sessions. This is support the NHS or local authorities could not deliver alone. Investing in church buildings benefits everyone.”
Reverend Lowe praised the community’s role in the project. “The town council, The Lions Club, local businesses, and countless residents have all contributed. The restored church will continue to be a welcoming hub for worshippers, tourists, and anyone seeking a quiet space or a warm cup of tea.”
