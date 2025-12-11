THIS is the tear-jerking moment a young Royal Navy sailor was finally reunited with her loved ones after spending eight months on deployment.
Leading Seaman Jessie Mason, 23, was filmed landing on the dock at HMNB Devonport in Plymouth, Devon.
Jessie, who had been serving in the Indo-Pacific on Operation HIGHMAST / CSG25, had not seen her family since March.
Her deployment took her thousands of miles from home, travelling as far as Australia, South Korea, Indonesia and Japan.
A heart-warming video, filmed by her sister’s boyfriend, captured the exact moment LS Mason stepped off the ship and was reunited with her family.
Jessie, of Torpoint, Cornwall, said: "I was deployed for eight whole months and hadn’t seen my family that entire time.
“Our ship was meant to get in on the 1st of December but because of bad weather we came in a day early. My friends and family all came in to watch me sail in.”
The footage was filmed after HMS Richmond returned a day earlier than planned due to worsening weather.
