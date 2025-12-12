FOOD Hub Liskeard CIC has announced it is likely to close in the New Year, as the community organisation battles falling sales, reduced donations and rising costs.
Volunteers at the Pike Street hub say they are “heartbroken” to have reached this point after months of trying to keep the service afloat.
“Sadly, we can’t sustain this anymore, the sales through the door are not even happening, donations have dropped off,” a spokesperson said. “We don’t want to close it, we’ve tried all sorts to raise funds, but we’re just not getting the donations or the people in.”
Set up in November 2024, the hub, which redistributes surplus food and provides low-cost essentials to local families, has been grappling with a widening financial gap.
“We have more outgoings than incomings and we can’t continue,” volunteers explained. “At the moment, we’re hoping we can muddle on to March at least, but short of a benefactor or a miracle, I think we are done.”
Despite the pressures, the team has continued to deliver community support through this year, including the build-up to Christmas where they will once again provide hampers to those in need.
“Twenty Christmas hampers have been produced this year, but we’ve had others come in and we’ve just had to turn them away because we’ve not had the donations or the money to match what we did last year,” they said.
Fundraising events, including dog shows and bingo, have been running to help keep the shop open, but quiet trading days have had “a real knock-on effect.”
“It’s been a hard decision but it’s likely we’ll be closing between March and May next year if we can keep going that long,” the statement continued. “Thank you to everyone who has supported us and shown kindness. It’s been a pleasure to help the community and meet some amazing people.”
