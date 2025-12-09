HUNDREDS of Santas took part in an annual fundraising event at the Eden Project on Sunday, December 7.
£40,000 was raised for Children's Hospice South West (CHSW) as the charity returned for its 10th year to the Eden Project for Santas on the Run.
The popular event saw 800 supporters of all ages kick off the festive season dressed in a range of Christmas costumes and take on the 2k route around the attraction including through the Mediterranean biome.
There were festive themed stations along the route which included a Selfie with the Elf, Snow, Song and Treat stations, generously sponsored by local businesses; Naturally Learning, DL Accounts LTD, Steve Andrews Tyres & Autocare and Polymermedics who were also headline sponsor of the event.
The support from businesses covers event costs enabling sponsorship raised by those taking part to go towards providing vital care.
Kiley Pearce, events fundraiser at CHSW said: "We can't thank our participants enough and to have sold out again for the 3rd year in a row shows how much this event means to our supporters and CHSW families each Christmas. It has been incredible to see magical memories being made for them whilst they have raised vital funds for our hospice, Little Harbour.
“This year's sponsorship has collectively added to the total raised at Eden Project from this event over the last 10 years to £258,000 - we cannot thank them enough for their continued incredible support as without them, this event would not be the success it is."
Providing entertainment and adding festivities on the day were St Mewan Community Choir, DJ in Cornwall, Below Zero and Elements Taiko band.
Money raised from Santas on the Run will go towards the £14-million annual cost to run CHSW’s three hospices, including Little Harbour in St Austell.
Little Harbour provides free support to babies, children and young people with life limiting illnesses and their families, including hospice days and stays, palliative care, end of life care and bereavement support.
The hospice also offers resilience stays, as well as support in families’ own homes. Little Harbour’s doors are open 365 days a year and will be a home from home for families over the festive period too.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.