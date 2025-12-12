A SALTASH school was alive with festive cheer this week as pupils from Reception through to Year 3 delighted audiences with their Christmas production, The Fleece Force.
Families, school staff and members of the local community packed the hall at Brunel Primary and Nursery Academy to watch the young performers take to the stage, with the atmosphere quickly filling with excitement, laughter and seasonal spirit.
The show proved to be a heart-warming celebration of Christmas, showcasing not only the pupils’ enthusiasm but also their growing confidence and creativity.
From the opening scene, the children impressed with their clear narration, expressive delivery and strong teamwork. Confident narrators guided the audience through the imaginative festive storyline, while the rest of the cast brought it to life through joyful singing, energetic dancing and well-timed group performances. Their oracy skills were particularly notable, with pupils projecting their voices clearly and delivering lines with assurance well beyond their years.
Colourful costumes, catchy songs and carefully choreographed routines added to the spectacle, helping transform the hall into a lively Christmas setting. Every child played their part with pride and enthusiasm, earning warm and sustained applause throughout the performance.
Headteacher Darren Woolner said: “We are immensely proud of every child who took part. Their talent, confidence and commitment shone through in every moment of the performance. This year’s production truly captured the spirit of Christmas and demonstrated the incredible oracy and performance skills our pupils are developing.”
Teachers and support staff were also commended for their dedication in preparing the children for the show, which required weeks of rehearsals alongside regular classroom learning.
The academy thanked parents, carers and the wider community for their continued support, saying the strong turnout made the event even more special for the children.
