WE are now in the Christian season of Advent, the important four weeks leading up to Christmas.
The word comes from the Latin – ‘Adventus’ or coming – and describes a period of preparation and expectation before the birth of Jesus Christ on Christmas Day.
Each Sunday focuses on an important theme – such as hope, peace, joy or love – when Christians have the opportunity to reflect and pray.
Many churches have an Advent wreath with a candle lit every Sunday symbolising each theme until the final candle is lit on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. This last candle is traditionally white, sometimes known as the Christ candle, and represents God’s light entering our dark world through the birth of Jesus.
These centuries-old traditions are in sharp contrast to all the commercialism at this time of year. We are bombarded by Christmas carols and seasonal songs, special offers on alcohol and tinsel and flashing lights everywhere.
I think I saw the first Christmas cards in August and the mince pies not long afterwards! Of course, getting together with family and friends and sharing good food and happy times are very important but many people rarely experience those pleasures.
Indeed, there seems to be depressing news everywhere with hope, peace, joy and love in short supply. Yet, we all have the ability to change things for the better.
What can we do during this time of preparation? It can be an opportunity to step back from material gifts and consider our own gifts and how we can share them, perhaps to help others by volunteering or donating.
We can simplify our commitments and concentrate on family, friends, rest and renewal. We can pause, reflect and find a deeper sense of purpose in life. What will you do?
Julia Keep
St Austell Deanery
