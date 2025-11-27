THE countdown to Christmas has begun (for some, from August!). Advent calendars opened, foody treats are put by, lists of ‘to dos’.
There is the annual retelling of Scrooge for our times, the Grinch has been called into service and all the expected usual Christmas ephemera with him.
I do love the season… but for me it’s the adverts that make me cross, and almost a Grinch. Why? I guess it is all the cliches carefully designed to bring a tear or a chuckle.
Perfume adverts, in particular, make we wince and turn away… How does one sell a smell on telly? My other hate is the oversentimental scene of the groaning dinner table of meat and veg, all going cold, either false jollity or EastEnders dystopian misery of having to spend time with these people…
I suppose in essence it’s about recreating memories of past fun and people no longer with us. Their presence is felt in music, old baubles, a favourite recipe or film. We try to reconstruct our reminiscences for a new generation who are making their own traditions and memories without realising it.
Carol services, choirs and bands, and the ‘Singalong’ at St John’s Methodist Church in St Austell (be early for a seat), retell the story of the first Christ-mas.
Time and imagination have added all kinds of characters, decorations and sentiment.
A young girl gives birth in a stable or cave far from home. Angels sing a vision of peace on Earth to shepherds. In time, kings arrive following a star. Gifts and prophecy. But evil also lurks and the family flee a murderous tyrant as refugees.
No cushy start for the Prince of Peace but an education in how to be fully human. This Prince of Peace is no dictator – we must take and live his message, love.
The Rev Paul Benney
