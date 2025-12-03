The 1861 census tells us that the newly widowed Ann Lander, at the age of 43, had left the relative comfort of Sowden’s Row to live in Bowden’s Lane, now known as Westbourne Lane, which Henry Rice, in his role as Inspector of Nuisances, later described as a ‘filthy disgusting place’ where there are ‘fifty three persons without a vestige of privy accommodation, consequently they live in the middle of filth and foul air and the wonder is that they live at all’. Three of Ann’s children were living with her in these awful conditions; William aged 23 and John aged 16 had replaced their father as breadwinners, working as ‘Lead Miners’ in either the Menheniot or Herodsfoot Lead/Silver mines. Their two-year-old sister Eliza Ann would have had very little memory of her father.