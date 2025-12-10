WILL Keating and True Foxes will be hitting the road this winter for an 18-date Cornwall tour across January and February 2026 in a candlelit celebration of Cornish folk and soulful Americana.
Audiences can expect heartfelt songs, rich harmonies, and intimate venues capturing Cornwall’s magic from church chapels to coastal halls. Will and True Foxes hope to provide the perfect mid-winter remedy to soothe the soul and warm the heart.
