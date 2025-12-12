COUNCILLORS are hoping that the new link road between St Austell and the A30 will live up to its promise now that temporary speed limits have been lifted.
For several months, there has been discontentment in some Clay Country villages over the way the opening of the A391 link road has been handled.
The 3.9-mile road, which has cost around £85-million, was opened in May but ancillary works to finish off the project meant 30mph speed limits were imposed on the route between the old A30 near Victoria and the Singlerose Roundabout at Stenalees.
Local people said that, as a consequence of this, many drivers continued to use the old route through villages which was seen as quicker.
Cllr Steve Trevelyan, a Reform UK Cornwall councillor who represents Roche and Bugle, said the A391 project should have been finished properly before it was opened and labelled the new road a “joke” while the speed limits were still in place.
He is now more upbeat, following the removal of the speed limits, saying: “Yes, the limits are lifted and I’m happy that the traffic is flowing nicely. However, lorry drivers are still travelling through Bugle and Stenalees…
“What we need now, to finally finish this off, is a sign on the A30 saying, ‘Ignore sat-nav, continue to A391 (except for local access)’. Also, all companies should be written to advising their lorry drivers to use the A391.”
Cllr Anne Double, the chair of Treverbyn Parish Council, said: “I am delighted that, after many months, the new A391 link road between St Austell and the A30 is now fully open with the 30mph restrictions lifted.
“I am sure this will bring welcome relief to the villages of Roche and Bugle and I hope that Sat Navs will update and people will start to use the new road as intended.”
