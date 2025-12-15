Drivers in and around Cornwall will have 16 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 7pm September 29 to 6am December 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Carkeel roundabout to Saltash Tunnel carriageway closed for sign erection works. Diversion via the B3271.
• A38, from 8pm September 29 to 6am December 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Saltash Tunnel to Carkeel Roundabout -carriageway closed for sign erection works, diversion via B3271.
• A38, from 6am September 20 2025 to midnight, January 31 2026, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Stoketon Cross - narrow lanes for construction of new roundabout and housing development scheme.
• A38, from 6am January 14 2025 to 6am May 30 2026, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Carkeel roundabout to Saltash Tunnel - narrow lanes including 30mph speed restriction and layby closures for sign erection works.
And a further 12 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 9.30am December 15 to 6pm December 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Tolvaddon to Blackwater, lane closure for bridge works.
• A30, from 7pm December 15 to 6am December 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions St Erth to Canon's Town traffic signals for BT works.
• A38, from 7pm December 15 to 7am December 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Island Shop entry slip road closed for National Grid works. Diversion via A38 westbound to Twelvewoods Roundabout and return.
• A38, from 8pm December 15 to 6am December 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Trerulefoot, traffic lights for surveys.
• A30, from 6am December 16 to 3.30pm December 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Chiverton - lane closure for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A30, from 10am to 3pm on December 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Lifton Down to Tavistock Road - lane closure for drainage works.
• A38, from 7pm December 16 to 6am December 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Moorswater entry slip road closure for resurfacing, diversion via New Road, B3254, Barras Street, Pound Street, Castle Street, Plymouth Road, A390 and A38.
• A38, from 9am to 4pm on December 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Lower Clicker to Island Shop - lane closure for sign erection.
• A38, from 7pm December 17 to 6am December 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Trerulefoot to Lower Clicker lane closure for resurfacing works.
• A30, from 8pm December 18 to 4am December 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Plusha to Launceston lane closure for emergency barrier repairs.
• A30, from 7pm December 19 to 6am December 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Tolvaddon to Treswithian carriageway closed for resurfacing works. Diversion via A3047 through Camborne.
• A30, from 9pm December 20 to 6am December 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 southbound, Bolventor, junction to Temple, junction - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.