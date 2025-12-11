RNLI volunteer lifeboat crews across Cornwall are preparing to drop their own celebrations to answer the pager this festive season.
Last year RNLI lifeboats across the south west launched 12 times over the festive period including a late night call for help on Christmas Eve.
The volunteer RNLI crew at The Lizard were called into action at 10pm on Christmas Eve 2024, to respond to a medical emergency involving a crew member on board a 100-metre commercial coaster who had sustained serious injuries falling down a flight of stairs.
Severe fog meant that the Coastguard helicopter Rescue 924 was grounded which left the lifeboat as the only option of immediate help. On arrival four of the lifeboat crew, who are all casualty care trained, were transferred onto the vessel where they administered emergency casualty care to stabilise his condition.
As the fog lifted, Rescue 924 were the given all clear to take off and made their way to the location of the coaster and lifeboat. The Coastguard paramedic was winched down to the vessel.
Following additional medical attention, the RNLI crew on board assisted as the casualty was safely airlifted from the deck of the vessel and transported by helicopter to hospital. The RNLI crew returned to the lifeboat and left the scene arriving back at the station at 12.20am. The lifeboat was rehoused and made ready for service again when required by 12.50am.
Johnny Bray, the volunteer second mechanic on The Lizard lifeboat who responded to the call for help on Christmas eve said: “In total 22 crew, shore crew and launch authorities responded to their pagers late on Christmas Eve, meaning that we were able to launch quickly and safely to provide the essential, immediate casualty care to the injured crew member.
“While for many, Christmas Eve is a time of merriment and celebration with friends and family, even at this time of year people still get in trouble at sea, and we’re all prepared to leave our own celebrations with friends and family to help them.
“As volunteer lifeboat crew we couldn’t launch without kind donations from the public which fund the kit, training and equipment we need to save others and to get home safely.”
To make a donation to the RNLI’s Christmas Appeal, and enable the charity to continue its lifesaving work, visit: RNLI.org/WinterAppeal
