FORMER MP Steve Double has hailed the opening of the new link road between the A30 and St Austell.
The ex-St Austell and Newquay MP visited the road after it was opened to traffic and said: “The day many of us have been waiting for is here. The A30 link road is open to traffic and what a beautiful thing it is.
“For me, personally, this is a huge sense of achievement because it is literally 10 years ago this month when I was first elected to Parliament that I went to see the Chancellor, George Osborne, and started the ball rolling to secure the funding to get this road built.”
Construction started in July 2022 after the government provided £78.5-million and Cornwall Council gave £6-million, this total being supplemented by £400,000 from Section 106 contributions.
The £3.9-mile link road runs from the old A30 near Victoria to the Singlerose Roundabout at Stenalees.
Conservative Mr Double, who lost his seat to Labour’s Noah Law last year, said: “I hope it is going to be a real benefit to the residents of Roche and Bugle and Stenalees as we take heavy traffic away from those villages and help improve the lives of the residents there.”
Now the road has opened to traffic, work will continue to complete the project, including off-road paths and landscaping. A temporary speed limit of 30mph will be in place in sections while highway teams carry out this work.
Roads Minister Lilian Greenwood said: “This is a huge boost for communities across Cornwall, improving everyday journeys, and will unlock economic opportunities.”
Cornwall Council leader Leigh Frost (Lib-Dem) said: “This new, direct route will not only alleviate congestion, but with transport accessibility being a key factor for businesses in terms of where they invest, it will also provide a catalyst for economic growth.”