THE WI has long been associated with education from the very first instance as to why the WI was formed when a mother was determined to promote self-knowledge when her baby died through her own ignorance.
So here we are in 2025 with the Cornwall WI promoting the very essence of acquiring self-knowledge with three excellent and very enjoyable events when we can all increase our skills.
The first is an ideal event for the summer entitled Picnics and BBQ Favourites Cookery Demonstration. Roz Ross will encourage us to eat outdoors with innovative ideas with new flavours and mouth –watering ideas which will include vegetarian, vegan, and wheat-free dishes.
As usual there be the chance to taste the dishes and have a recipe sheet to take home and try these dishes for ourselves. The first date and venue is Tuesday, July 8, at Camelford Hall, Clease Rd, Camelford. The second is on Thursday, July 17, at County House in Truro. Both are from 2pm to 4pm and the cost is £15.
The second event, also at County House is an Art Workshop under the title of Painting and Sea Glass Jewellery. The date is Friday, July 18, 9.45am to 3.30pm.
In the morning session we can learn some water colour techniques, all materials including equipment will be provided at no extra cost.
In the afternoon there will be a demonstration from Sadie Hodgson from Sadie Sea Glass and an opportunity to purchase some items. Every girl can do with a bit more bling! Cost £20. Lunch of soup, roll and cake will be available for £5. A perfect day out while learning something new.
The third event is following two very successful dress making days last year there are two days, namely, both Mondays, July 21, and September 22, from 10am to 3pm and both at County House.
Historically there has always been a great interest in crafts from the WI membership, so now there is another opportunity to ignite your skills in the company of others who have the same interest.
For this dressmaking workshop, members are asked to bring a pattern, fabric, thread and sewing machine, with a simple sewing kit, and hey presto, a beautiful item of clothing will emerge! Cost £15. Please bring a packed lunch, however refreshments will be available all day.
We are very fortunate in Cornwall to have sub-committees organising and promoting events for members to participate and enjoy. For further information on any of these events please ring County House, 01872 272 843.
All eyes are focused on the Royal Cornwall Show on June 5, 6 and 7, and our splendid WI Marquee. It is showcase of the WI which is of interest to everyone. Competitions for awards are of an exemplary standard. There are various Stalls and of course the chance to sit and rest those weary feet and enjoy a reviving cup of coffee. Bliss!