New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 2: Xen Noodle Bar at Stephenson House, Calenick Street, Truro, Cornwall; rated on May 20
• Rated 1: Truro Food Station at Oyes Chippy, 27 Back Quay, Truro, Cornwall; rated on May 20
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 1: Tin Town Chippy at 9 Meneage Street, Helston, Cornwall; rated on May 20