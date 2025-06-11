New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 3: The Arts Cafe at Royal Cornwall Museum, 25 River Street, Truro, Cornwall; rated on May 20

• Rated 2: Xen Noodle Bar at Stephenson House, Calenick Street, Truro, Cornwall; rated on May 20

• Rated 1: Truro Food Station at Oyes Chippy, 27 Back Quay, Truro, Cornwall; rated on May 20

Takeaways

And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

• Rated 1: Tin Town Chippy at 9 Meneage Street, Helston, Cornwall; rated on May 20