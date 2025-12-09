ONE of Cornwall’s major historic bridges could be set for an overhaul if plans submitted to Cornwall Council go ahead.
Cormac Ltd have submitted a pre-application advice enquiry seeking the council’s planning departments views on its proposed work to the masonry structure of The Old Bridge, a Grade II* listed structure which spans the River Camel.
In the documents submitted as part of the pre-application advice enquiry, Cormac said that the works are required in response to structural concerns in addition to deterioration of the stonework and mortar joints.
While the design and form of the historic bridge is set to remain unaltered, along with the plan, profile, parapets, cutwaters and arches that form the overall appearance, Cormac added that they were seeking advice to ensure the long term preservation of the bridge, which carries traffic between the two sides of the town divided by the River Camel.
A representative for Cormac stated in the application: “The proposed works comprise essential repairs to the masonry structure of The Old Bridge, Molesworth Street, Wadebridge, Cornwall (Scheduled Monument CO155 / National Heritage List for England ref. 1016145, Grade II* listed, ref. 1009099).
“The works are required in response to identified structural concerns and ongoing deterioration of the stonework and mortar joints. No alterations are proposed to the form, plan, profile, parapets, cutwaters, arches, or overall appearance of the bridge. The sole purpose of the works is to arrest deterioration, stabilise the structure, and ensure its long-term preservation while retaining all historic fabric wherever feasible.
“All works will be in strict accordance with a detailed Method Statement and under archaeological/ historic building recording and watching brief as required.”
Cornwall Council is set to respond to the pre-application advice enquiry, stipulating what would be required to preserve the bridge and its graded status prior to the works being undertaken at a later date.
