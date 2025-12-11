A MAN who flipped his car while trying to evade police has been jailed for 16 months.
Jean-Luc Coombe, 29, who doesn’t have a driving licence, failed to stop for traffic officers in Bodmin on November 6 and crashed his car in country lanes.
Coombe, of Forth an Venegh, Bodmin, appeared at Truro Crown Court today (December 11) where he was sentenced for dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and failing to stop for police.
In addition to a prison sentence, he was also disqualified from driving for two years and ordered to pay a surcharge of £187.
Traffic Sergeant, Phil Brown said: “I was patrolling Bodmin in an unmarked car when I came across a Mini which was showing as being driven without insurance. The driver seemed to react to my presence in ‘twitchy’ manner. I put the blues on to indicate the car to pull over but it made off.
“I called up on the radio to declare a fail to stop pursuit and started a commentary which is an ongoing assessment of the risk, actions and tactics. I also called up to the control room to get additional trained units on their way to support me.
“Over the next eight or so minutes, Coombe was driving recklessly, overtaking on blind bends head on into oncoming vehicles, failing to observe his surroundings and as he pulled off into the back lanes, lost control temporarily when all four wheels left the ground.
“The pursuit continued through the country lanes towards Wadebridge and as I rounded the corner the car had clipped the bank and was on its roof in front of me.
“I approached the car to instruct the occupants to stay where they were and to check they were ok until additional units arrived at scene and were able to assist with the arrest of Coombe and providing first aid to the passenger.”
They were both taken to hospital but were later discharged with minor injuries.
Coombe was arrested and taken into custody before being charged. He appeared at Bodmin Magistrates’ Court on November 8 where he pleaded guilty to all charges.
Sgt Brown added: “The manner Coombe drove in was completely unacceptable - not only did he pose a risk to himself, but to his passenger and to members of the public.
“Thankfully there were no serious injuries in this case, but this footage demonstrates just how easily and quickly something can happen. I’m pleased with the sentence passed today and that a dangerous driver has been taken off our roads.”
