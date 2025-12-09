A FALLEN tree brought down by Storm Bram, which is currently battering the county, has forced the closure of Dean Street, New Road and Dean Hill in Liskeard.
The tree has also taken phone and power cables with it, creating a potentially hazardous scene. Police are on site and have cordoned off the area while emergency crews work to make it safe.
Motorists are being strongly advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes into the town. Drivers approaching from the A38 should divert via Gypsy Lane or use Old Road through Moorswater until the blockage is cleared.
