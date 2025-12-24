ANGER and disappointment have been expressed after Saltash’s Christmas tree in Victoria Gardens was damaged overnight in an act of anti-social behaviour, leaving the town facing avoidable repair costs during the festive season.
The Christmas tree, installed for the enjoyment of residents and visitors alike, is a central feature of the town’s festive celebrations.
A spokesperson for Saltash Town Council said: “The wooden planks used around the tree were purchased as a long-term investment, intended to last for several years. As a result of this damage, there will now be an unexpected cost to carry out a temporary repair, followed by further costs to replace the materials properly.
“The council is working hard to support recreation and leisure spaces, improve community wellbeing, and ensure Saltash remains a welcoming place for both residents and visitors. Incidents such as this undermine that work and divert valuable resources away from other projects that benefit the wider community.
“We ask everyone to please look after our town, not only over the Christmas period but throughout the year. Respecting shared spaces helps ensure they can be enjoyed by everyone, now and in the future.
“Thank you to those who continue to take pride in Saltash and support our community.”
