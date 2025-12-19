WITH Christmas and New Year upon us, let’s spare a thought for all those people who are working when most of us are celebrating with family and friends.
Over the past year, I have met so many people working in public, voluntary and charitable organisations who rarely get a mention and who work in difficult and stressful jobs supporting us all when we need help.
Right across Cornwall there are thousands of hospital workers and care staff diligently working to make our lives easier and to support us when something goes wrong. I say to them: “We do appreciate you and we thank you for all that you do.”
Before Christmas, we had a Cornwall Council by-election victory in St Columb Minor and Colan where the Reform UK candidate was Heinz Glanville who was born in and lives in the division.
Heinz worked hard to connect with many people in his patch to explain his vision for the future. It reminds me of my own election in St Austell, back in May, and the support that I received in winning the seat and all the conversations and meetings attended.
The time has gone so quickly and my desire to serve our community is undiminished; the more people I meet, the more I am determined to play my part in representing my division, Poltair and Mount Charles, to the best of my ability.
As we look forward to the coming months, we have many challenges ahead including new planning proposals for housing, changes in NHS services, highway schemes, town centre regeneration and dealing with SEND issues for local families.
I am convinced that if we work together more effectively, we will be able to get the best deal for St Austell and the surrounding areas.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.