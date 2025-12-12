I AM delighted that, after many months, the new A391 link road between St Austell and the A30 is now fully open with the 30mph restrictions lifted.
I am sure this will bring welcome relief to the villages of Roche and Bugle in the Clay Country and I hope that Sat Navs will update and people will start to use the new road as intended.
In that same vein, I am pleased to see the new pavement that has been completed on the A391 leading down to the Stenalees roundabout. This will now be a safe pedestrian access for those walking on that road.
Thanks to everyone for their patience whilst this work has taken place.
With regards to the ongoing devolution programme from Cornwall Council, Treverbyn Parish Council is proud to announce that we are now the owners of Trethowel Recreational Park. You will now start to see improvements in this park that will, we hope, benefit the whole community. The next park in the process will be Treverbyn Park (adjacent to the Stenalees Bowling Club). Others will follow, so watch this space!
You may have noticed all the new noticeboards around the Treverbyn parish – we are grateful to all our sponsors for these.
Our website and Facebook page have a wealth of information for all residents; please do visit them regularly. However, if you are unsure of anything, please call our offices; there is usually someone there to pick up your call (during office hours) on 01726 851001. Alternatively, email: [email protected]
Over the festive period, the office will be closed from 1pm on Tuesday, December 23, until Monday, January 5. However, please call or email if anything urgent arises as the council’s answerphone and inbox will be monitored during this time.
Cllr Anne Double, chair of Treverbyn Parish Council
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.