THE new 3.9-mile St Austell link road which opened six months ago but is still subject to temporary 30mph speed limits has been labelled a “joke”.
Cllr Steve Trevelyan, a Reform UK Cornwall councillor who represents Roche and Bugle in the Clay Country, said the A391 project should have been finished properly before it was opened.
He is angry that 30mph speed limits have been in force on the route since it was opened in May between the old A30 near Victoria and the Singlerose Roundabout at Stenalees.
Cllr Trevelyan said many drivers are still going through local villages because this is seen as quicker.
He told the Voice: “To be honest the majority of people would have rather waited for the road to be finished properly and in good time than the joke we have been presented with.
“The people of the affected villages have seen no real impact from the road opening early and all it has done is frustrate and give the road, that has so much potential, bad press.”
Cllr Trevelyan said that to many local people there seemed to be no sense of urgency to finish off the scheme.
Construction by contractors Griffiths started in 2022 after the government provided £78.5-million and Cornwall Council gave £6-million, this total being supplemented by £400,000 from Section 106 contributions.
When the route opened, motorists were told work would continue on off-road paths and landscaping, with temporary 30mph speed limits in place.
A spokesperson for Cornwall Council told the Voice: “The final phase of work that will allow the temporary 30mph speed limit to be removed is expected be completed within the next month – weather permitting.
“While we appreciate the 30mph speed limit may have been frustrating for some, the alternative would have meant keeping the road closed until this work had been completed.”
