As October unfolds, I’m back on my feet. I was proud to allocate a £200 donation from the Community Chest to Bugle Youth Club, a vital hub for our young people. Visiting the club, I witnessed firsthand the joy and energy of the 36 children who attended, a heartwarming reminder of the difference such support makes to our community. Together, we’re not just mending, we’re reimagining. Cornwall’s spirit is unbreakable, its people unstoppable. It’s my honour to serve you, shoulder to shoulder, for a future where our villages thrive.