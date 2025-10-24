AS September’s golden light bathed the clays, I found myself reflecting on the privilege of serving as the Reform UK councillor for the Roche and Bugle division on Cornwall Council. Elected to put our communities first, I’ve spent this past month listening, advocating and pushing for a Cornwall that works for its people. Despite a car accident sidelining me from formal council gatherings, my resolve to amplify your voices has never wavered. Your concerns fuel my fight for a fairer, freer future.
The month began with doorstep conversations – raw, heartfelt exchanges with residents grappling with soaring energy costs and dwindling bus routes. These stories drive my work, as I channel your concerns into every letter I send and every call I make, echoing Reform UK’s demand for accountability to ensure Cornwall’s villages are heard and served.
A proposed 90-home development near St Austell stirred deep concern. Though recovery from my accident kept me from the planning meeting, I voiced strong objections beforehand, warning of overstretched schools and roads choked by construction traffic. Yes, we need homes for our young, but not at the expense of our villages’ lifeblood. My stance, shared widely, sparked debate, ensuring our infrastructure’s limits remain front and centre.
This week (at the time of writing), I stood on the A391 link road for a BBC Spotlight interview. Opened in May to ease traffic through our villages, the road’s promise remains unfulfilled, as an unresolved 30mph zone continues to funnel heavy goods vehicles through Roche and Bugle. The broadcast reached thousands, with one Bugle resident texting, “Finally, someone’s listening”. That’s the pulse of our democracy.
As October unfolds, I’m back on my feet. I was proud to allocate a £200 donation from the Community Chest to Bugle Youth Club, a vital hub for our young people. Visiting the club, I witnessed firsthand the joy and energy of the 36 children who attended, a heartwarming reminder of the difference such support makes to our community. Together, we’re not just mending, we’re reimagining. Cornwall’s spirit is unbreakable, its people unstoppable. It’s my honour to serve you, shoulder to shoulder, for a future where our villages thrive.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.