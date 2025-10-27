Moving away from dirty fossil fuels is not just about the environment, but it will be a driver for economic growth in our area. For years, younger people in South East Cornwall have been moving up country to find a decent job. Clean energy is changing that. The sector is the second fastest-growing industry globally, and brings high-quality jobs. It pays well, with an average salary of £50,000 a year, so it has huge potential to fuel economic growth in South East Cornwall. That’s why the Clean Energy Jobs Plan is a fantastic opportunity for our area because it’s set to bring 35,000 jobs to the South West. I am determined to deliver for our future generations here at home.