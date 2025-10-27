ACROSS South East Cornwall, families and businesses have been struggling with rising costs for a number of years, especially when it comes to sky-high energy bills. That’s why we need to create clean, green, homegrown energy to put money back into the pockets of people in our area.
Moving away from dirty fossil fuels is not just about the environment, but it will be a driver for economic growth in our area. For years, younger people in South East Cornwall have been moving up country to find a decent job. Clean energy is changing that. The sector is the second fastest-growing industry globally, and brings high-quality jobs. It pays well, with an average salary of £50,000 a year, so it has huge potential to fuel economic growth in South East Cornwall. That’s why the Clean Energy Jobs Plan is a fantastic opportunity for our area because it’s set to bring 35,000 jobs to the South West. I am determined to deliver for our future generations here at home.
When I visited Tom’s Boatyard in Polruan, I heard more about how it is working towards a sustainable future, driving expansion for the boatyard as part of investments from Cornwall Council’s Good Growth Funding. This means improving staff skills, productivity and welfare. I’ll be working closely with the department to ensure that our area gets its fair share of future opportunities.
It's not just about jobs, but saving money too. Many people in Torpoint have spoken with me about how they want to see the ferry improved. So I’m pleased that the government is backing a new plan to cut running costs by switching from diesel to electricity, especially as renewable energy becomes cleaner, cheaper and more reliable. This vital £300,000 investment is a step towards a more modern ferry service.
I know that local people need to have their voices heard so that the energy transition works for South East Cornwall. So I met with EDF about Viverdon Down Solar Farm to deliver a site that works for local people. I am glad that they have since reduced the size of the site and introduced a yearly community benefits fund. I’ll continue to make sure that local voices are heard throughout this process.
We also need to get existing utilities right. South West Water is a shambles. For the last two years, they have done nothing about a local resident’s water-logged garden that they were responsible for. I have been demanding that South West Water take action, and I am glad that the right work has now been completed, with South West Water finally accepting responsibility for the issues that they created.
My clean energy mission is about making sure that new, good jobs meet the needs of our local communities here in South East Cornwall. It is vital that we lower costs and drive efficiency to create a strong, modern-day economy that is fit for future generations.
