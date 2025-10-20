This is particularly relevant to us here in Cornwall. There is simply no other part of the UK that benefits from the breadth of renewable energy opportunities and critical minerals – essential to support the transition – as we do here. Onshore wind, offshore wind in the Celtic Sea, solar (we are one of the most productive areas in the UK already), geothermal (the vast and as yet untapped heat source beneath our feet) and tidal and that’s before we consider tin, lithium and tungsten about which I’ve written several times before.