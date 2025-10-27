On housing, I moved forward from last week’s oral question in the House to write formally to the Housing Minister, urging action on developers who go into administration and leave behind half-built estates. Too many of my constituents have experienced this, with some estates left entirely without working sewage systems or access roads, while developers vanish with no accountability. In my letter, I’ve asked for a ministerial meeting to discuss strengthening enforcement powers for local authorities, and to outline the proposals I’ve brought forward in two pieces of legislation. My ‘Infrastructure First’ Bill would require infrastructure to be delivered before new homes are signed off… and my ‘Airbnb Bill’ would give councils the power to control the spread of short-term lets in high-pressure areas like ours. I also highlighted the Duchy of Cornwall land issue affecting homeowners in one development, where the shared land has automatically reverted to Duchy ownership after a developer collapsed. This has left families facing further costs and stress, and I’m pushing for a resolution on their behalf.