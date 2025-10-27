THIS week, our local Liberal Democrat branch held its Annual General Meeting here in the constituency, and as you might expect, one issue dominated: Digital ID. I was proud to stand alongside our members as we made a clear and unanimous declaration… that North Cornwall says ‘NO’ to the Government’s dangerous plans to impose digital identity schemes on the public.
In my view, these proposals are costly, ill-thought-out, and carry real risks to privacy, civil liberties, and rural access. Many of my constituents here in North Cornwall, particularly those in isolated communities, or who are elderly, do not have reliable mobile signal or broadband access. So forcing a digital ID scheme on the entire country (one with a price tag of potentially £2-billion, or even much more) is as wasteful as it is unnecessary. These plans must be stopped. It’s infuriating to think what good that money could do in Cornwall.
That’s why I raised this again in Parliament this week, on behalf of my constituents, pointing out that while the Government throws quite literally billions at vanity projects like this one, other campaigns are completely neglected. For example, thousands of WASPI women across the UK (including over 7,000 from here in North Cornwall) are still waiting for justice and fair compensation. I had the privilege of meeting with WASPI representatives once again this week, and shortly after raised their cause during a Parliamentary debate. These women have been fighting for years, and I will continue doing all I can to support them and their cause. The Government prefers to go to court than pay what is owed.
On housing, I moved forward from last week’s oral question in the House to write formally to the Housing Minister, urging action on developers who go into administration and leave behind half-built estates. Too many of my constituents have experienced this, with some estates left entirely without working sewage systems or access roads, while developers vanish with no accountability. In my letter, I’ve asked for a ministerial meeting to discuss strengthening enforcement powers for local authorities, and to outline the proposals I’ve brought forward in two pieces of legislation. My ‘Infrastructure First’ Bill would require infrastructure to be delivered before new homes are signed off… and my ‘Airbnb Bill’ would give councils the power to control the spread of short-term lets in high-pressure areas like ours. I also highlighted the Duchy of Cornwall land issue affecting homeowners in one development, where the shared land has automatically reverted to Duchy ownership after a developer collapsed. This has left families facing further costs and stress, and I’m pushing for a resolution on their behalf.
As many of you will know, Cornwall’s broader funding future also remains under threat. This week I again pressed the Government on the Shared Prosperity Fund, which is due to end in March. The last Conservative Government promised to replace EU structural funding pound-for-pound after Brexit, yet we only received a quarter of what was pledged. If this SPF funding cliff-edge hits, it will hit hard - and will be a devastating blow to Cornwall’s infrastructure, skills, and prosperity. I therefore called for an urgent meeting with Treasury Ministers to ensure that Cornwall is not left behind once again.
Comments
