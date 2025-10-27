Here in Cornwall, we are lucky to have excellent further and higher education providers, working closely with businesses to provide more and more high-quality apprenticeships. And I am pleased to see Labour going further, with the new Post-16 Education and Skills White Paper, which introduces V Levels: a new, practical qualification designed to give young people more choice. These will sit alongside A Levels and T Levels and allow students to explore key sectors like engineering, agriculture, digital, or the creative industries before choosing where to specialise. This gives young people more choice and clearer routes into the careers they want.