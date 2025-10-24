I’M writing this article on a train travelling at 180mph through Italy, returning from holiday visiting friends in Greece.
Since Brexit we have noticed a change to mobile phone access, which was free, but now varies significantly between providers. So we are always checking to see if we can use free Wi-Fi as on this train, or in a restaurant or cafe. This is just one symptom of Brexit, which I campaigned against prior to the EU referendum.
We have always seen flags proudly flown in all town squares and prominent landmarks as we travel around Europe. Both town, regional and national flags are flown alongside EU flag. My university friend, Litsa, feels that she belongs to Patras, her city, Achaea, her Province, alongside her country Greece, and being part of the European Union, which allows her to travel, study and work throughout Europe. These privileges are less available to us in the UK after Brexit.
In contrast I was talking to fellow English train travellers, who told me that the recent spate of flying English flags on lamp posts in Derby was causing disquiet in communities of minorities, whether they be LBGQT+ or of different ethnicities. I spoke to a group of Italian ladies on the train, who told me their country is ruled by a far right coalition, who state that they will not persecute minorities and are not fascists, but in practice they are! These are very worrying times, and I am reminded of a very elderly German lady I spoke to on a previous trip who said that Germans had learnt from history, and should build a bigger table, tear down the frontiers, and all learn to dance together!
The main issue with Brexit is the damage caused to the economy. Chancellor Rachel Reeves stated this week that the Office for Budget Responsibility has forecast a four per cent long term hit to UK productivity caused by Brexit. I know of businesses which have ceased trading, as they cannot cope with the extra paper work and taxes involved with exporting to the EU, and others where margins are reduced. Only this week, leader of the Liberal Democrats, Ed Davey stated that Labour has talked about a reset, but so far it’s just talk. In May, Labour announced a Youth Mobility Scheme, and a Sanitary and Phytosanitary agreement for food exports, both things that Liberal Democrats have been advocating for years. But five months later, they still haven’t materialised. He adds ‘With anaemic economic growth, and families and pensioners facing a cost-of-living crisis, we need real action to rebuild trade and boost the economy now.’
Residents tell me that they don’t think Cornwall Councillors should be political, but we are all influenced by our own values and beliefs. My mother was Irish, one of my sons lives in France with his French wife, I have University friends in Greece, so I feel European. I am a Liberal Democrat, as I want a fair, free and open society, preferring cooperation with neighbouring countries, rather than isolation.
