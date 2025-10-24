The main issue with Brexit is the damage caused to the economy. Chancellor Rachel Reeves stated this week that the Office for Budget Responsibility has forecast a four per cent long term hit to UK productivity caused by Brexit. I know of businesses which have ceased trading, as they cannot cope with the extra paper work and taxes involved with exporting to the EU, and others where margins are reduced. Only this week, leader of the Liberal Democrats, Ed Davey stated that Labour has talked about a reset, but so far it’s just talk. In May, Labour announced a Youth Mobility Scheme, and a Sanitary and Phytosanitary agreement for food exports, both things that Liberal Democrats have been advocating for years. But five months later, they still haven’t materialised. He adds ‘With anaemic economic growth, and families and pensioners facing a cost-of-living crisis, we need real action to rebuild trade and boost the economy now.’