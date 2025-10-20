That is why this Labour Government is acting. We are expanding free school meals and breakfast clubs. We are reintroducing Sure Start-style Best Start Hubs. We are increasing the minimum wage for everyone, introducing a bus franchising pilot to Cornwall and making the biggest investment in social housing in a generation. And this Labour Government has announced a £925,000 injection to tackle homelessness and rough sleeping in Cornwall and is bringing in the Warm Homes Plan to help people keep their houses warmer. We are also changing the funding formula for local government and GPs’ funding to make it fairer for areas like ours.