‘Evidently the person who did this engraving wasn’t a skilled or well-practised engraver (or maybe he had too many glasses of beer with his lunch?). If you follow the engraving around starting with the maker’s name, it becomes apparent that the spacing between the letters becomes progressively smaller. Now, by the time engraver got to the town name he knew that there might be a problem! However, he bravely carried on, it is only when he got to the K of Liskeard that he knew things weren’t going to plan. If you look at the photograph of the dial, note that the last letter, D of Liskeard, sits as a small, neat addition above this word’.