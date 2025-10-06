MANY residents are trapped in unfair and costly housing management arrangements, known as “fleasehold,” which can occur in both leasehold and some freehold properties.
Across Falmouth, Truro and the surrounding area, residents, particularly those living in newer housing estates, have been raising concerns about spiralling service charges, poor communication from managing agents, and the lack of accountability.
Many roads and green spaces in these estates haven’t been adopted by the council, and developers have instead set up private management companies, often selling them off to third parties. These companies can raise fees year after year while doing very little maintenance in return.
In some cases, even homeowners who bought their properties as freehold are still being charged service fees to do work on green spaces and roads around where they live. With charges going up and up, and the work not being completed.
I have spoken with constituents whose service charges have risen by 30% in a year with no explanation. One resident was quoted £12,000 just to fell a tree, with no alternative quotes, and they’re still waiting on a refund. It is clear the current system just isn’t working, and people aren’t getting what they’ve paid for.
Residents have reported being ignored by management companies, excluded from decision-making, and left to fight for basic repairs and services. These are people juggling work, childcare, and everyday life, and many don’t have the time and energy to take on these battles. They shouldn’t have to chase down managing agents to get their roads fixed or green spaces maintained.
I have been helping constituents navigate issues with their management companies, facilitating direct meetings and raising complaints. And to better understand the issue, I recently hosted a roundtable with residents affected by ‘fleasehold’ arrangements.
One attendee noted that they were hoping that the government's proposed legislation would provide greater transparency around service charges and, importantly, an end to the unexpected bills that leaseholders are too often faced with.
That is why I am backing this government’s proposals for reform which aim to make housing management fairer, more transparent, and more accountable. Some key proposals include:
• Greater transparency on charges – clear breakdowns of budgets and six month reviews;
• Qualifications for managing agents – to make the sector more professional and ensure basic standards;
• Fairer rules when major works are needed – more consultation and making sure there are reserve funds.
These are practical, long-overdue changes. I will continue to push for stronger regulation and legal protections, so that no one feels powerless in their own home.
If you are dealing with unresponsive managing agents, unfair charges, or properties that aren’t being properly looked after, I want to hear from you. I will keep standing up for your housing rights, no matter how big or small the issue may seem.
I urge any residents experiencing difficulties with their estate management companies to get in touch by email:[email protected] or telephone 01872 300 353.
