I ONCE met a man who told me: ‘If you haven’t heard a good rumour by 10am, start one!’
Cornwall is not averse to the blessed rumour mill and wild conspiracy theories. Perhaps it’s because of our geographical location or maybe our inherent creativity and imagination – a legacy of our Celtic ancestry.
Recent gems (‘There’s an asylum hotel opening in Camborne!’ No, there is not) have combined with the old favourites (‘The council are selling houses to ‘troublemakers’ up the line!’ They are not).
But, based on my Facebook page, the recent announcement that the government was introducing digital ID has sent many into a conspiratorial frenzy. So let me take this opportunity to explain a few of the facts. Digital ID is used throughout mainland Europe.
The government is looking at the best models to adopt for the UK. It will NOT be compulsory for everyone. It will initially be used by employers to reduce the bureaucracy associated with employing people. Across different government agencies, the data that is required is already held. This system will bring disparate pieces of information into one digital record.
It is neither Stalinist, nor Fascist, nor anti-libertarian. Look at the libertarian European countries that are already using it.
People will only need a digital ID to prove their right to work, for example when starting a new job. This will enable employers to run digital right-to-work checks. In future, it could be voluntarily used for a range of uses across the public and private sector.
A digital ID offers individuals a secure, convenient, and inclusive way to prove who they are online and offline - unlocking faster, fairer access to essential services.
Over time, digital ID will allow access to government services - such as childcare accounts or benefits - without needing to remember multiple logins or provide physical documents. It streamlines interactions with the state, saving time and reducing unnecessary paperwork or frustration. It will provide citizens with more control over our personal data.
Digital ID systems are being designed with privacy at their core, allowing us to share only the information necessary for a given transaction - for example, proving you’re over 18, without the need to reveal your exact date of birth.
The system is being built to ensure that everyone - including those without passports or driving licences - can get a digital ID. This means fewer people will be excluded from services that are increasingly moving online. In countries where digital ID is well established, the private sector has built a wide range of services around it - making everyday tasks like opening a bank account, renting a flat, or applying for a mortgage faster, simpler, and more secure.
So back to the conspiracy theories: Will people face sanctions if they don’t have a digital ID? No, they will not. Digital ID will be available for free to anyone that wants it.
