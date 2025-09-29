To do this, I set three questions for entrants. The first two looked at the design of wealth taxes and international coordination on tax avoidance. The third was a bonus question: Which investments in public wealth yield the highest direct and indirect economic return? Though the competition is about tax, this question deliberately shifted the focus to the other side of the ledger – what we do with the proceeds raised. Far too often our political debate is reduced to penny-pinching arguments about rates and thresholds, with little attention paid to the impact of public investment on growth, productivity, wellbeing and, ultimately, tax we get back in return down the line.