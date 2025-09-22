The Lords made 169 amendments to the Bill. The Government agreed with many but opposed 29. What that meant was that after the debate we had to vote 12 times on amendments that couldn’t be agreed. It takes about 15 minutes to vote once, as it involves essentially being ‘kettled’ in either the ‘aye’ or ‘no’ voting lobbies which lie behind the Chamber, then being counted out of the doors one by one and waiting for the tellers to report the vote and the Speaker to announce it to the Chamber. That means voting 12 times can take up to 3 hours. It also means that what you’re actually voting on can be confusing as amendments are ‘grouped’ together. It’s a lot easier in other parliaments, or even UK councils, where they have progressed to voting electronically by pressing a button. Trooping round in a circle numerous times is often why we’re there until past 11pm.