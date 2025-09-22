But this “hyper-realist” approach is anathema to even many Republicans, particularly those from a Christian tradition of charity and international support. Their deprioritisation of support for women and girls leaves enormous cause for concern, not least because we know this focus is one of the best ways to bring about development in the world’s poorest nations. And climate projects, now struck from the list, would hardly be a worry if the US (the world’s second largest polluter) weren’t rowing back on its efforts at home. We were, nonetheless, grateful for the State Department’s candour and straightforwardness.