In the debate, I raised the case of my constituents, Lisa Rufus and her son Kye, who suffered life-changing injuries in a motorcycle accident in 2019. Lisa first alerted me to her case during the election campaign last year, and I’ve worked hard to try and get her and her family the answers they need. Despite the family’s efforts, they’re still very alarmed at some alleged failings of the investigation - especially after Kye’s motorbike was destroyed without their knowledge, and conflicting police accounts emerged. I also spoke during the debate about neurodivergent women and girls, raising their cases after both reported serious sexual assaults but were left waiting months for updates, adding to their trauma.