Cornwall sees a huge population increase in the summer, with about four-million visitors, but we lack reliable year-round connections, which constrains our economy and stops it growing. It also isolates the people who live here. Many of our young people must travel for over an hour on public transport to further education providers, and travelling between their apprenticeships and colleges is often impossible. That has been made even harder by recent cuts to the Truro College buses. The students in some villages appear to have been completely abandoned and it isn’t too dramatic to say that it’s impacting on their future prospects. The same applies to university students. Buses used to cost £1 each way as they were subsidised by university parking fees. That appears to have quietly stopped post-Covid and students are now left struggling to afford to get to and from university.