Companies are also investing in our area, with Penmarlem Lodge taking steps to enhance the natural beauty of the area, and I can say for myself that the results are spectacular. It’s clear that a lot of care and thought has gone into making the site a space that reflects the best of South East Cornwall. I look forward to seeing how things develop in the months ahead. I’d also like to congratulate them on their Cornish Tourism Award, and it’s clear to see why they won! Providing quality experiences boosts our reputation as a hospitable destination and will drive our economy forward.