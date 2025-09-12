LIVING in South East Cornwall, I know that there are countless local people who are truly dedicated to their passions and work, striving to create new opportunities for growth in our area. There’s a lot of exciting innovation going on, from the Eden Project’s geothermal initiative to revolutionising the medical mattress industry at Tiflex. All of these local businesses provide good quality jobs in a variety of industries and bring investment into our area.
We also have Plymouth on our doorstep, with many people living in South East Cornwall and working across the Tamar. Plymouth’s success adds more opportunities for us to take advantage of.
That's why I'm determined that our young people can take advantage of the opportunities created through the new Defence Industrial Strategy. Plymouth has been named as one of the five initial Defence Growth Deal locations, and £4-billion is being invested into a new Resilience Factory at Devonport. With 23% of Babcock staff at Devonport residing in South East Cornwall, these investments are strengthening the Cornish economy by providing high-paid, good-quality jobs close to home.
Under the increasing uncertainty in this new global era, which has become increasingly clear over the past few weeks, defence is an engine for economic growth. A staggering 23 per cent of people who work at Babcock at Devonport reside in South East Cornwall. Without those people from our area turning up for work, day in, day out, then the dockyard would collapse. South East Cornwall needs the right infrastructure and resources that are in line with these investments into Devonport.
Companies are also investing in our area, with Penmarlem Lodge taking steps to enhance the natural beauty of the area, and I can say for myself that the results are spectacular. It’s clear that a lot of care and thought has gone into making the site a space that reflects the best of South East Cornwall. I look forward to seeing how things develop in the months ahead. I’d also like to congratulate them on their Cornish Tourism Award, and it’s clear to see why they won! Providing quality experiences boosts our reputation as a hospitable destination and will drive our economy forward.
Trewithen is another great local business that has expanded in recent years, producing 120 million litres of Cornish milk a year from dozens of Cornish farms, and there are really exciting areas for growth.
But the issue of reliable transport in and out of the county remains a significant challenge for business growth. South East Cornwall is receiving upgrades to digital infrastructure on trains, road safety improvements on the A38 and greater powers to bus services, but more needs to be done to support successful businesses to grow in our region.
Economic growth is one of my main priorities for South East Cornwall. Our area has a lot of potential for growth, in our existing businesses and utilising opportunities from our wider region. I’ll continue to fight for our fair share.
