FRIDAY, September 12, saw Liskeard's Public Hall play host to BBC Radio 4's popular panel show 'Any Questions'.
It was an excellent evening with moderator Alex Forsyth, panellists Conservative Peer Lord Denben (John Gummer), columnist Miranda Green, Labour Defence Minister Luke Pollard and presenter/columnist Timandra Harkness facing a packed audience armed with a number of excellent questions of both local and national interest including the issue of proposed devolution and whether the current Prime Minister was 'Up to the Job'.
Congratulations to deputy mayor Cllr David Braithwaite, Cllr Richard Dorling, Jacqui Orange and the council facilities team for organising this prestigious event putting Liskeard on the Radio 4 map.
In the last two weeks I have had the opportunity to interview a number of excellent guests in both the Liskeard and Looe Radio studio and on location:
Kim Spencer - Looe Development Trust
Kim joined me to discuss the recently submitted planning application in respect of the proposed Looe Skate Park which is set to be sited at the Millpool.
The skate park which will bear the name of our late mayor, Cllr Edwina Hannaford a strong advocate of the facility, has been talked about for many years and it is only now that the land, donated by Cornwall Council, has become subject of a formal application.
Kim's message was simple, that it is hugely important that local residents, businesses and organisations give the application the support it deserves, and needs, to get the go-ahead.
Juliet Dawn - Single release
Most of us know Juliet as the proprietor of Looe clothing boutique 'Quirky' however few will be aware of her background as a stage and recording artist.
Juliet has recently spent considerable time in Nashville recording studios working on her new album 'Born to Be' and her debut single 'Arise and Shine' which we aired live during our time in the studio.
United by the Sea Project
In a break from the studio I ventured into Looe town to meet with Lesa Welsh, Olivia Croce, Helen Marks and others who collectively, and under the overall title of CreativeLooe, discussed their ongoing work to encourage the collaboration of Looe's many local 'creatives' in forthcoming events and projects. One such project is the 'United by the Sea' event scheduled for spring of 2026 which will include the exhibition of ceramic artwork courtesy of the children of Looe's Community Academy.
Looe Academy Head - Paul Boyes
This week I look to interview the recently appointed head of Looe's Community Academy live from our studio. I hope to find out about his background, the challenges he faces and both his short, and long-term, plans for the school.
Liskeard Armed Forces Hub - Paul Mouncher
And finally, join me on Tuesday, September 17, at 12.30pm as I invite Paul to discuss his role as volunteer co-ordinator for the Armed Forces Hub and their work for local veterans both in Liskeard and the wider Cornwall area.
Mike Allsopp
Freelance broadcaster and presenter director Liskeard & Looe Radio
