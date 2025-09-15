In a break from the studio I ventured into Looe town to meet with Lesa Welsh, Olivia Croce, Helen Marks and others who collectively, and under the overall title of CreativeLooe, discussed their ongoing work to encourage the collaboration of Looe's many local 'creatives' in forthcoming events and projects. One such project is the 'United by the Sea' event scheduled for spring of 2026 which will include the exhibition of ceramic artwork courtesy of the children of Looe's Community Academy.