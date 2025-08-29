A LONG-awaited project to create a wheeled sports facility (WSF) in Looe has taken a major step forward, with a planning application now formally submitted to Cornwall Council.
The proposed skatepark, which has been in development for more than four years, is the result of a collaboration between Looe Development Trust, Looe Town Council and The Boundless Trust. The chosen site sits at the far end of the Millpool car park and, if approved, will be leased to Looe Town Council.
The scheme has been described as a much-needed facility for young people in the town. The working group behind the project says it has held extensive consultations with local organisations and community representatives to ensure the design meets both local needs and environmental considerations.
The planning application, now registered with Cornwall Council as PA25/04810, includes detailed proposals and supporting reports such as an independent noise survey. Members of the public will soon be able to view the plans in a series of open sessions at the Millpool Centre. These will take place on:
- Saturday, August 30, 10am–12pm
- Monday, September 1, 10am–12pm and 6pm–8pm
- Thursday, September 4, 6pm–8pm
Residents will be able to ask questions, examine the proposed layout and learn more about how the skatepark will be managed.
“This is first and foremost a youth facility, designed by the young people of the town,” said Kim Spencer of the Looe Development Trust. “We’ve worked closely with Maverick Skateparks, specialists in skatepark design, who have guided the project to this stage. Their expertise and passion have been invaluable.”
The design work and planning application have also been supported by Andrew Wilks of ADW Design Group, who contributed his services free of charge. Both Wilks and Maverick have been formally thanked by the group for their commitment.
The project team is now calling on the community to show its support by commenting on the planning portal. They say visible public backing could be critical in convincing Cornwall Council to approve the application.
The new facility will also honour the late Edwina Hannaford, a tireless supporter of community projects in Looe and a driving force behind the skatepark campaign.
She played a pivotal role in securing the proposed site and was known for stepping in to move the project forward whenever it risked stalling.
Her encouragement and determination inspired those working on the scheme – and the project team has now confirmed the skatepark will be named The Edwina Hannaford Skatepark in her memory.
With the planning process now under way, local leaders hope to finally deliver a safe, inclusive, and modern skatepark for Looe. For many young residents, it would mark the realisation of a dream that has been discussed for years but until now has never reached this advanced stage.
“We need your support now to make this long-held dream for the town a reality,” said Kim. “So, we ask that if you are willing and able that you make your comments on the Planning Portal to show to Cornwall council how important this development is for Looe.”
