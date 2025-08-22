What happened as a result of those two world wars and the preservation of the memory of them has helped to keep the spectre of full-blown war in Europe at bay for a long time. Now the ground has shifted. The first duty of a Leader is to keep their country safe. We know from the bitter experience of our grandparents what happens when the security of Europe is breached and the situation in Ukraine is too loud an echo to ignore. The Prime Minister is right to lead from the front with other European allies, to support the integrity of Ukraine and President Zelenskyy in Washington last week. He is also right to repair the holes caused by 14 years of Conservative cuts to our military. Military spending hasn’t been at 2.5 per cent of GDP since the last Labour government and the lead this Prime Minister is taking in international diplomacy needs a military commitment to match. Europe needs to be able to secure its borders into an uncertain future.