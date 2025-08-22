As many of you know, I’ve been pressing hard these last few weeks for a resolution to the closure of Launceston’s Minor Injuries Unit, and this week I’ve had to escalate the matter again. Despite over a month of pressure, Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust is still stalling. I’ve already secured a safe, tested third-party provider (one that’s running a nearby MIU) who is ready and willing to reopen Launceston’s unit immediately. There’s no good reason for delay, and yet the doors remain closed. That’s why I’ve now written directly to the Health Minister demanding urgent action, and I’ll keep pushing until we get the service back. Launceston deserves answers, and above all, deserves accessible, local care.