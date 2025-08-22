IT’S been a pleasure to see so many of you out and about on my Summer Tour so far. Thanks to all of those who kindly invited me to visit, drop by their doorstep, or attended a surgery appointment with me.
As many of you know, I’ve been pressing hard these last few weeks for a resolution to the closure of Launceston’s Minor Injuries Unit, and this week I’ve had to escalate the matter again. Despite over a month of pressure, Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust is still stalling. I’ve already secured a safe, tested third-party provider (one that’s running a nearby MIU) who is ready and willing to reopen Launceston’s unit immediately. There’s no good reason for delay, and yet the doors remain closed. That’s why I’ve now written directly to the Health Minister demanding urgent action, and I’ll keep pushing until we get the service back. Launceston deserves answers, and above all, deserves accessible, local care.
Meanwhile, as I mentioned, my Summer Tour continues in full force, and I’ve now visited dozens of communities right across North Cornwall, from Marhamchurch to Morwenstow, Camelford to St Breward, and lots of places in between. I’ve been popping into local cafés and holding surgeries, visiting local employers and farms, and knocking on doors to speak directly with residents in so many different villages. It’s definitely the most rewarding part of the job, hearing directly from you, so thanks to all of those who’ve given me their time.
Among the highlights this week was visiting Watt Electric Vehicles in St Columb, who are a pioneering Cornish firm leading the way in cutting-edge EV technology. With new Shared Prosperity Funding now secured, they’ll be expanding and creating more high-skilled jobs in the area. I also stopped by The Butchers Bakehouse for a bite to eat, among other visits to places like St Mawgan, Rosenannon, and St Endellion, where I took time to listen to residents' concerns and hear about the issues affecting them most.
Separately, I met up with Cornwall Council Leader Leigh Frost and Councillor Dan Rogerson for some more community visits in Bodmin - dropping by Seetec, SkillShare, and intoBodmin. I was able to see first-hand how local organisations are working to boost employment, skills, and community wellbeing. I also had the pleasure of visiting a local farm up on Bodmin Moor, where we discussed environmental protections, land use, and biodiversity.
Over in Camelford, I paid a visit to the new geothermal project site, where residents have raised serious concerns about the lack of public consultation, transparency, and proper environmental safeguards. I’ve now raised these concerns formally, particularly around seismic risks, the site’s proximity to the River Camel, and will continue to push for full public accountability.
And finally, I’d like to say a quick congratulations to all the young people across North Cornwall who received their GCSE results this week! There are many paths to success, and I’m cheering you on every step of the way.
Until next time, all the best.
