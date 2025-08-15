The new government has restructured the Department for Education to put SEND at its centre and put in vital investment - £1-billion for support of the children with the most severe learning needs, £740-million to create more specialist places in mainstream schools—and over £8-million of that £740-million has come to Cornwall. We’ve rolled out and piloted programmes to make schools more inclusive, to improve speech and language support, to give children with SEND better access to music and sport and tech. There are numerous schools in Cornwall, five within Truro and Falmouth, that participated in the Partnerships for Inclusion of Neurodiversity in Schools programme last year. We want to build a system shaped by the good practice that is happening already.